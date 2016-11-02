Lake area food drive underway

The PK/ Graford Ministerial Alliance churches are holding a food drive in November with donations to be given to local churches and Darlene’s Hairstyling. Graford churches include Abundant Life, Methodist Church, Church of Christ, The Way Church and St. Francis Catholic Church. PK churches include the PK Community Church, First Baptist PK and St. Peters Episcopal Church. For more information contact Darlene at 940-779-3971.

School to honor veterans

Friday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m. -- There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Graford High School gym with guest speaker Greg Melton. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Cattle economic outlook meeting coming up

Monday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. – Beef cattle producers are invited to attend a free, informal meeting, at the Extension office, 221 S. 5th Ave. in Palo Pinto, to discuss the outlook of the beef cattle industry. Dr. Jason Johnson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist, will be there to answer questions and offer suggestions on how to be successful in the cattle business. Bring your questions and be ready to discuss any concerns you may have. A meal will be provided, so call 940-659-1228 so they can have a head count.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 19, noon – You are cordially invited Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Graford Lions Club. Dinner will be potluck style so feel free to bring your favorite holiday dish.

GEMS annual craft show, bake sale

Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Graford EMS Auxiliary holds its annual Craft Show/Bake Sale at the Graford Lions Club in Graford. There will be a raffle for a six-piece patio set with grill; tickets are on sale now. The drawing will be held at the Craft Show; need not be present to win. The patio set is portable, perfect for backyard cookouts, camping or football tail-gating. Vendor booth spaces are free! Call Becky at 940-654-0683 or Cinda at 940-682-1566 to reserve a space or to purchase raffle tickets.