Palo Pinto pecan producers place at state show

Pecan entries that advanced to the State Pecan Show were judged at the Annual Texas Pecan Growers Conference in San Marcos, back in July.

Wayne Cobb, of Graford, won first place with his Schley variety pecans and Alton Reedy, of Mineral Wells, won third place with his State Champion Native pecans. Reedy also had Burkett and Comanche varieties that were judged at the state contest. Other Palo Pinto county producers who had pecans advance to the state contest, were M&M Farms with their Variety Seedlings and Beulahland Pecans with their Western and Wichita varieties.

The annual multi-county pecan show that takes place in Palo Pinto each year will be in December. For more information, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Palo Pinto County at 940-659-1228.

Pictured above is Wayne Cobb, of Graford, with his First Place ribbon that he won with his Schley variety pecans at the Texas State Pecan Show.