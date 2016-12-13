Lemley earns all-state volleyball honors

Graford High School junior Sunni Lemley was selected to the 1A All-State volleyball team.

Lemley plays setter for the Graford Lady Rabbits and was a captain for the 2015 Graford Area Champions and 2016 Area Champions. She was the 2015 District 9-A Offensive Most Valuable Player and a member of the 2016 9-2A All-District team.

For 2016 she averaged 6.7 assists per set with a .358 set efficiency. She averaged 4.7 aces per match and had a 91.6 serve percentage. She was only called for two ball-handling errors the entire season.

Lemley has also been selected as an alternate for the 1A-4A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star game, representing the blue squad.