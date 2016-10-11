Lady Rabbits undefeated in district play, now 9-0

Last Tuesday, Oct. 4, Graford’s volleyball team took on the Bryson Cowgirls in their second district meeting in Bryson. In a contest only separated by 4 total points, Graford came out victorious in 4 sets: 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21.

“We started off making too many errors, but managed a big rally the first set after being down 16-23,” said coach Derek Wuthrich. “Under Rebecca Richardson serving, we won 9 straight points to take the first set. We had way too many service errors, but I felt we played well despite that one area.”

Rachel Ray had 6 kills for the match and Betsy Lizalde led the team in digs with 11. Esmeralda Balvantin came up big defensively with 4 solo blocks.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Lady Rabbits took on Perrin at home. Graford won in 3 sets: 25-15, 25-8, 25-13.

“We cut our service errors down to three for the entire match,” Wuthrich said. “Our Number One goal was to get our serving back to where it needed to be, and we definitely did a great job.

Graford is now 24-3 for the year and 9-0 in district play.