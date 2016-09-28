Hudson, Dollins win September Hells Gate tournament

Kelley Hudson from Graham and Stefan Dollins from Granbury won the September Hells Gate Bass Club’s Two-Man Tournament, fished at Possum Kingdom Lake.

Their five-fish string totaled 16.66 pounds and was caught in the midlake area on top waters early, then on Shakey heads after 9 a.m. Two of the keepers were caught on Carolina rigs an hour before weigh in.

Kris Humpert from Wichita Falls bagged the Big Bass of the tournament with a 6.30-pound beauty.

Brian Canady from Midland and Monte McWimsey from Breckenridge snagged second place with 15.82 pounds on five fish. Breckenridge’s father and son team of Jerry and Riley Green netted four fish for a total of 14.81 pounds.

The Broadways, Mark and Alex, from Wichita Falls, nabbed fourth place with five fish tipping the scales at 14.60 pounds, while P.K’s. Barry Smith and Barry Wehunt of Milsap grabbed fifth with four bass totaling 13.86 pounds.

In all, 21 teams weighed 59 fish weighing 185.36 pounds.

The next two-man tournament is scheduled for April next year; details to follow.

The club wishes to thank the sponsors: Lew’s Rod & Reel Co., Walmart, C&M Marine at P.K., McCracken-Ingram Tire Center in Graham and Sandy Creek Marine in Breckenridge.