Entries needed for 2017 Palo Pinto County Fair

The 2017 Palo Pinto County Fair will be held Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 11-13, at the Sheriff’s Posse Building, FM 1821 in Mineral Wells. Entries will be accepted on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 2-8 p.m. The fair is open to Palo Pinto County residents of all ages and features a variety of classes in Art, Photography, Needlework, Quilting, and Sewing, Hobbies and Crafts, Shop and Tack, Baked Goods and Candy; Canned Goods and the Kiddies Department. More information and complete rules are available at http://palopinto.agrilife.org or by contacting Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Palo Pinto County at 940-659-1228. The Palo Pinto County Fair also has a Facebook page.