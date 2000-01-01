News Stories
The city of Graham saw a drop of 3.64 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for December, and year-to-date the city’s rebates are down 6.35 percent.
By Brenda Sommer
A 70-year-old man has been arrested on charges he was in possession of child pornography.
There were no objections by the Graham city council regarding an alcohol variance on the square for the 2017 Food Truck Championship.
By Thomas Wallner
Graham resident Mary Braddock held her annual “Cookie Day” celebration last Friday at her home on Westwood Drive, where she provided thousands of free cookies to about 375 Graham residents, some of
By Samantha Isbell
Young County’s new voting machines – which were purchased in 2014 – are expected to be delivered on Jan. 3 Election Administrator Lauren Sullivan said.
By Thomas Wallner
Thursday, Dec. 8
Today’s the last chance for folks in North Texas to prep in relatively warm weather before a major arctic front arrives tonight, bringing blisteringly cold temperatures for the next two days.
By Brenda Sommer
First Baptist Church of Graham will present their 36th annual "Living Christmas Tree" production this weekend, providing Christian holiday entertainment to residents of the Lake Country.
By Samantha Isbell
In the true spirit of the holidays, the Graham Lady Blues decided to give back Friday night against Chico.
There was a definite sense of frustration in the way the Graham Steers played Friday night at home.
It’s safe to say there was anything but a festive mood Friday night in Newcastle.
Pam Neal, 59, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Olney. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec.
John Henry "Johnny" Gibbs, 88, of Graham went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. A graveside funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.
Mary Frances Wheat Wickham, 88, of Amarillo, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. She peacefully passed in the care of Plum Creek Nursing Home and Interim Hospice of Amarillo.
