A recent move in Congress may finally mean construction could begin on the long-delayed Salt Creek Park project, the City Council announced Thursday.
By Thomas Wallner
A Jacksboro resident has been sentenced to 20 months in state jail in the 2015 beating death of a man while both were inmates in the Young County Detention Center.
By Brenda Sommer
Officers Holly Ferguson and Olton Kirk Freeman are sworn in as officers for the Graham Police Department by Municipal Court Judge Teresa Bishop on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Kazhual Whittenburg, of Lone Star 4-H, holds tight to his lamb during the Young County Junior Livestock Show Thursday evening at the Young County Arena.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
2:48 a.m. – Disturbance, FM 2075, Young County.
By Brenda Sommer
Editor’s note: Graham Leader reporter Thomas Wallner rode along with two Young County Sheriff’s Department deputies during parts of two shifts on Saturday, Jan. 7.
By Thomas Wallner
Leader Staff Report
By Brenda Sommer
Compiled and written by Brenda Sommer
Wednesday, Jan. 4
7:48 p.m. – Ambulance transfer from GRMC.
If there’s one thing the Graham Steers didn’t need going into district play, it was a losing streak. Tuesday night almost saw a worse-case scenario come true. Almost.
There was a sense of history Wednesday night at the Graham ISD board of trustees meeting.
Following an extended break for the holiday season, the Graham Lady Blues junior high teams have made up for lost time.
On the morning of Jan. 9, 2017, Don Micheal “Mike” Jennings peacefully passed away at the age of 66 in Arlington. Mike was born July 14, 1950, in Wichita Falls.
Elva Mae Davis passed away Jan. 11, 2017 in Weatherford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham.
Virginia Marie Boyd passed away Jan. 12, 2017 in Justin. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home. Interment will be in Pioneer Cemetery.
