A sign that was placed years ago at Fourth and West streets, announcing the new Salt Creek Park would be coming in the summer 2014, includes a small secondary sign placed on it that reads, “When the US Corps of Engineers makes a decision.” President Barack Obama signed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the the Nation Act into law Dec. 16 and effectively removed the Corps of Engineers from the project. (File photo)
Christopher Nathan Cunningham
Leader photo by Thomas Wallner
Leader photos by Samantha Isbell
Graham’s Steven Kimberling goes up for a shot under the basket around a pair of Abilene Cooper defenders during the second half Tuesday night at Graham High School. Kimberling finished with 27 points, as the Steers defeated the Cougars by a score of 74-69 to improve to 14-4 on the season. Leader photos by Evan Grice
Newcastle’s Hannah Manos goes up for a rebound during a district game earlier this season against the Throckmorton Lady Hounds. The Lady Cats defeated Woodson Tuesday night on the road with Manos scoring 8 points, as did Arryn Eli. Leader photo by Bryan Ray

News Stories

Bill breathes life back into Salt Creek Park

A recent move in Congress may finally mean construction could begin on the long-delayed Salt Creek Park project, the City Council announced Thursday.

By Thomas Wallner

Man pleads guilty in jail fight death

A Jacksboro resident has been sentenced to 20 months in state jail in the 2015 beating death of a man while both were inmates in the Young County Detention Center.

By Brenda Sommer

New faces at GPD

Officers Holly Ferguson and Olton Kirk Freeman are sworn in as officers for the Graham Police Department by Municipal Court Judge Teresa Bishop on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Hard work pays off at 2017 Youth Livestock Show, Fair

Kazhual Whittenburg, of Lone Star 4-H, holds tight to his lamb during the Young County Junior Livestock Show Thursday evening at the Young County Arena.

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet Sheet

Tuesday, Jan. 10
2:48 a.m. – Disturbance, FM 2075, Young County.

By Brenda Sommer

Deputy Devin Wright talks to the driver and passengers of a Jeep which rolled over on White Rose Road Saturday while Graham Leader reporter Thomas Wallner was riding along with Wright. The accident had no reported injuries. Leader photo by Thomas Wallner

Taking a ride-along with YCSO deputies

Editor’s note: Graham Leader reporter Thomas Wallner rode along with two Young County Sheriff’s Department deputies during parts of two shifts on Saturday, Jan. 7.

By Thomas Wallner

Samuel Odis Lewis holds a model Higgins boat made and given to him by Graham Police Chief Tony Widner in this photo from 2014. The model was created to honor Lewis’ service during the July 21, 1944, invasion of Guam during World War II. Lewis was a coxswain who ran a crew of four on his own Higgins boat during the invasion.

Lewis will be remembered for service

Leader Staff Report
editor@grahamleader.com

By Brenda Sommer

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet

Compiled and written by Brenda Sommer
editor@grahamleader.com
Wednesday, Jan. 4
7:48 p.m. – Ambulance transfer from GRMC.

Sports

Graham stops Abilene Cooper in final non-district tilt

If there’s one thing the Graham Steers didn’t need going into district play, it was a losing streak. Tuesday night almost saw a worse-case scenario come true. Almost.

GHS adding soccer to sports list

There was a sense of history Wednesday night at the Graham ISD board of trustees meeting.

Lady Blues JH teams sweep Iowa Park

Following an extended break for the holiday season, the Graham Lady Blues junior high teams have made up for lost time.

Obituaries

Don Micheal ‘Mike’ Jennings

On the morning of Jan. 9, 2017, Don Micheal “Mike” Jennings peacefully passed away at the age of 66 in Arlington. Mike was born July 14, 1950, in Wichita Falls.

Elva Mae Davis

Elva Mae Davis passed away Jan. 11, 2017 in Weatherford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham.

Virginia Marie Boyd

Virginia Marie Boyd passed away Jan. 12, 2017 in Justin. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home. Interment will be in Pioneer Cemetery.

