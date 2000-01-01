News Stories

Cherry St. deaths ruled murder/suicide

Graham police believe a sheriff’s deputy killed his son, then turned the gun on himself in the case of two men found dead on Cherry Street Thursday.

By Leader Staff Report

Awards, great food featured at Chamber gathering

The 2017 Grahammy Awards and Taste of Graham kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 24 in the Young County Arena with over 400 attending the two events.

Emergency Dispatch Call Sheet

Tuesday, Jan. 24
12:37 a.m. – Burglar alarm going off, W. Main, Olney.
12:58 p.m. – Information shared, W. Elm, Olney.

By Brenda Sommer

More questions than answers in deaths of deputy, son

A Graham man and his adult son were found dead at a Cherry St. house Thursday morning.

By Thomas Wallner

Graham sales tax rebates down about 4 percent

The city of Graham started the new year with a drop of almost 4 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for January.

By Brenda Sommer

County nearer to cloud-based system

Young County commissioners were given an update from Net Data last Monday, Jan. 9, that the migration of their servers to the cloud would begin within the 2017 calendar year.

By Thomas Wallner

GISD takes look at plans to improve student performance

A public hearing on Graham ISD’s 2015-16 state performance assessment was held last week to discuss the district’s struggles with English language learning and special education students.

By Thomas Wallner

Leader photos by Thomas Wallner

Shelter hosts open house

The Humane Society of Young County invited the community to see the shelter’s changes and meet their new staff at an open house event on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Sports

Graham Lady Blues player Emma Ranger led the offense Tuesday night against Burkburnett with 11 points. Leader photo by David Flynn

Burkburnett takes bite out of Graham

BURKBURNETT - Pressure can sometimes create diamonds. Tuesday night, however, pressure turned whatever momentum the Graham Steers and Lady Blues had into district dust.

Graham’s Kaylea Wright waits for a serve during the opening tennis dual of the 2017 spring season against Burkburnett on Jan. 12. Leader photo by Evan Grice

Graham tennis teams open 2017 spring season

Cold weather is never suitable when playing certain sports, especially tennis. But this was the hand dealt to the Steers and Lady Blues when they opened the spring 2017 season Jan.

Sims named to TSWA all-state

It’s not uncommon for a volleyball player to have an outstanding regular season performance. Something that isn’t so common is for the same player to have just as stellar of an offseason.

Obituaries

Donna Laurie Kanaporius

Donna Laurie Kanaporius, 59, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Richard Allen Easter

Richard Allen Easter was born Feb. 3, 1942 in Graham, to Clifford Thurman and Betty Lorene Skipper Easter. He married Audra B. Evans in Jack County on Aug. 3, 1958.

Anna Joyce Owens

Anna Joyce Owens, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Decatur. Graveside will be held Wednesday, Febr. 1, at 3 p.m. in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Social Stream

The Graham Leader

GRAHAM OFFICE
 620 Oak Street 
P.O. Box 600
 Graham, Texas 76450
Phone: (940) 549-7800
 Fax: (940) 549-4364

 