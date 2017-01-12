News Stories
The city of Graham started the new year with a drop of almost 4 percent in the amount of sales taxes returned to the city for January.
By Brenda Sommer
Young County commissioners were given an update from Net Data last Monday, Jan. 9, that the migration of their servers to the cloud would begin within the 2017 calendar year.
By Thomas Wallner
A public hearing on Graham ISD’s 2015-16 state performance assessment was held last week to discuss the district’s struggles with English language learning and special education students.
By Thomas Wallner
The Humane Society of Young County invited the community to see the shelter’s changes and meet their new staff at an open house event on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Friday, Jan. 13
12:37 a.m. – Miscellaneous call to the fire department, Calaveras St., Graham.
2:10 a.m. – Medical emergency, W. Elm, Olney, taken to Hamilton Hospital.
By Brenda Sommer
A recent move in Congress may finally mean construction could begin on the long-delayed Salt Creek Park project, the City Council announced Thursday.
By Thomas Wallner
A Jacksboro resident has been sentenced to 20 months in state jail in the 2015 beating death of a man while both were inmates in the Young County Detention Center.
By Brenda Sommer
Officers Holly Ferguson and Olton Kirk Freeman are sworn in as officers for the Graham Police Department by Municipal Court Judge Teresa Bishop on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Sports
BURKBURNETT - Pressure can sometimes create diamonds. Tuesday night, however, pressure turned whatever momentum the Graham Steers and Lady Blues had into district dust.
Cold weather is never suitable when playing certain sports, especially tennis. But this was the hand dealt to the Steers and Lady Blues when they opened the spring 2017 season Jan.
It’s not uncommon for a volleyball player to have an outstanding regular season performance. Something that isn’t so common is for the same player to have just as stellar of an offseason.
Obituaries
Leighton Jared Shifflett, 24 of Graham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Young County. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at Faith Center.
Velma Jo Gowens, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Graham. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. in Salem Crestview United Methodist Church.
Carol Lesley Mahan, 65, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Graham. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.
